Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Compass Point

Investment analysts at Compass Point started coverage on shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $49.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 47.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 1,280.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Bread Financial by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

