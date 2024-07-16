Bristol-Myers Squibb to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.78 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $40.15 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

