Brokerages Set Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Target Price at $2.25

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVTE shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen downgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut Aerovate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

NASDAQ AVTE opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,700.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $153,301.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,879.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,022 shares in the company, valued at $125,700.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,514. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,052,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $10,881,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares in the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

