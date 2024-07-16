Brokerages Set Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Price Target at C$53.31

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDGI. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

BDGI opened at C$37.09 on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of C$30.06 and a 1-year high of C$51.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In related news, Director Robert Dawson bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$43.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,441.44. In other news, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$42.79 per share, with a total value of C$192,555.00. Also, Director Robert Dawson bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$43.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,441.44. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,900 shares of company stock worth $359,195 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

