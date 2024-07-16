Brokerages Set Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target at $60.12

Shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.12.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Birkenstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.20 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Birkenstock by 377.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Birkenstock by 358.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BIRK opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.29. Birkenstock has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Birkenstock will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

