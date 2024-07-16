Brokerages Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT at $15.22

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.02.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bumble from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Bumble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Bumble

In other Bumble news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter worth about $16,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bumble by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,374 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,837,000 after buying an additional 613,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $6,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Stock Performance

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68. Bumble has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $21.06.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.41 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Featured Articles

