Brokerages Set DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target at $20.54

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.54.

DBRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DBRG opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.00. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.76 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.58%.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

