Brokerages Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Target Price at C$50.78

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.78.

EMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Emera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Emera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Emera

Emera Price Performance

Shares of EMA opened at C$46.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58. Emera has a 1 year low of C$43.67 and a 1 year high of C$55.74. The stock has a market cap of C$13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.76.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.03). Emera had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Emera will post 3.0053635 earnings per share for the current year.

Emera Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.717 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.70%.

About Emera

(Get Free Report

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.