Brokerages Set Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Price Target at $19.01

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.01.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EURN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Euronav Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Euronav has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $203.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.96 million. Euronav had a net margin of 103.93% and a return on equity of 23.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Euronav will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronav Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This is a boost from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Euronav’s payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Euronav by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Euronav by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,274,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,006,000 after purchasing an additional 472,916 shares in the last quarter.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Featured Articles

