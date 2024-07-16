Brokerages Set Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target at $4.20

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $2.10 on Friday. Expensify has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $8.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a market cap of $181.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 11,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $25,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,741,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,900,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 11,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $25,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,741,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at $289,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 810,047 shares of company stock worth $1,229,416 and sold 675,388 shares worth $1,094,875. Company insiders own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Expensify by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 570,495 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Expensify by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 32,279 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Expensify by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Expensify by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

