Brokerages Set Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Price Target at $18.86

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMND shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

LMND opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.13 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 30.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,294.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,840.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby acquired 15,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,294.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,840.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 9.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 18.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

