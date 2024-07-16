Brokerages Set Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target at $80.67

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCOR. Macquarie began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.77 and a beta of 0.75. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.36.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $102,339.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,648,481.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $207,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,446,265.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $102,339.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,648,481.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,554 shares of company stock valued at $20,096,420 in the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

