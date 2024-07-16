Brokerages Set Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) PT at $43.11

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.11.

PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 380,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,097,000 after acquiring an additional 41,687 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 352,414.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Progyny by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,596,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,632 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,400,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Progyny by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,009,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,512,000 after purchasing an additional 106,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY opened at $29.03 on Friday. Progyny has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.41 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

