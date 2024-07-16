Brokerages Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Target Price at C$20.86

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REI.UN shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$22.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of REI.UN opened at C$17.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.99. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$16.26 and a twelve month high of C$20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.12 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.87.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

