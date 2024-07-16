Brokerages Set Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Target Price at $32.00

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRDN

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $937.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 23.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.