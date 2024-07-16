Brokerages Set Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Target Price at $38.12

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.12.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WMG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 41.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,201,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,684 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,198,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,232 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,713,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,628,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 462.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,450,000 after purchasing an additional 832,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $31.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 120.42% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 68.00%.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Free Report

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.