Brokers Issue Forecasts for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.58. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.59 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.60 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share.

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $168.49 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $169.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.65 and a 200-day moving average of $157.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,327,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,234,000 after buying an additional 84,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 511,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,521,000 after purchasing an additional 92,913 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 688.9% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 474,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,855,000 after purchasing an additional 414,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,223,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

