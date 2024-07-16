Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aritzia Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Aritzia in a research note issued on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Aritzia’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.70 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aritzia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aritzia

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of ATZ opened at C$46.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$48.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aritzia

In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. In other news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$34,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,057. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.