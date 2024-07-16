Brokers Issue Forecasts for Shift4 Payments, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Shift4 Payments’ current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FOUR opened at $72.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.84. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 85,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares in the company, valued at $39,101,863.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 85,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,890,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,031,000 after acquiring an additional 881,216 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $59,520,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,936,000 after buying an additional 601,749 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,333,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,088,000 after buying an additional 561,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,108,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.