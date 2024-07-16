Brokers Set Expectations for Palo Alto Networks, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PANW. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $340.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.00. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $201.17 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,434,232.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,391 shares of company stock valued at $136,147,317. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.9% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 32,696 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $24,872,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.