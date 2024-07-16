Brokers Set Expectations for Paychex, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paychex in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.46.

Paychex Trading Up 2.8 %

PAYX stock opened at $121.63 on Monday. Paychex has a 1-year low of $106.27 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.77 and its 200-day moving average is $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 83.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

