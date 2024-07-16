BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Short Interest Up 28.0% in June

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.7 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in BRP by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,308,000 after buying an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BRP by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in BRP by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

BRP Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.35. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. BRP had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

