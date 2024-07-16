Brunner Plans Dividend of GBX 5.90 (LON:BUT)

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:BUT opened at GBX 1,384.28 ($17.95) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,330.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,270.86. The stock has a market cap of £590.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1,472.55 and a beta of 0.68. Brunner has a 12 month low of GBX 964 ($12.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,401.30 ($18.17). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69.
