Brunner Plans Dividend of GBX 5.90 (LON:BUT)

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Brunner Price Performance

Shares of LON:BUT opened at GBX 1,384.28 ($17.95) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,330.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,270.86. The stock has a market cap of £590.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1,472.55 and a beta of 0.68. Brunner has a 12 month low of GBX 964 ($12.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,401.30 ($18.17). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69.

Brunner Company Profile

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

