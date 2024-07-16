Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Buys £14,600 in Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) insider Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.47) per share, with a total value of £14,600 ($18,933.99).

Burberry Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 713.60 ($9.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 993.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. Burberry Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 711.52 ($9.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,275 ($29.50). The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,002.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,164.58.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 42.70 ($0.55) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is presently 8,243.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BRBY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.45) to GBX 1,200 ($15.56) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.62) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burberry Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,540.67 ($19.98).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

