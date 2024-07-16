Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) and Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) and Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Burford Capital and Prestige Wealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burford Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Prestige Wealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Burford Capital currently has a consensus price target of $20.17, suggesting a potential upside of 46.14%. Given Burford Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Burford Capital is more favorable than Prestige Wealth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burford Capital $1.09 billion N/A $610.52 million $1.43 9.65 Prestige Wealth $350,000.00 21.73 -$1.04 million N/A N/A

This table compares Burford Capital and Prestige Wealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Burford Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Prestige Wealth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Prestige Wealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Burford Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Burford Capital and Prestige Wealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burford Capital 42.81% 10.61% 5.70% Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Burford Capital beats Prestige Wealth on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced. The Asset Management and Other Services segment provides services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. Burford Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Prestige Wealth Inc. is a subsidiary of Prestige Financial Holdings Group Limited.

