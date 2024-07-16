Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to Issue $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Cabot has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Cabot has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cabot to earn $7.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.
Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $96.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.28. Cabot has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on CBT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.
