Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to Issue $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Cabot has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Cabot has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cabot to earn $7.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $96.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.28. Cabot has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CBT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

