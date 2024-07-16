Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WHD. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cactus from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of WHD opened at $58.80 on Monday. Cactus has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.98.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cactus will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,507.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at $94,507.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joel Bender sold 358,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $18,317,203.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,544.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,059 shares of company stock valued at $30,948,949 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 221,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

