Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $31,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 21,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.31.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.76. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $114.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.