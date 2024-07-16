Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$66.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Exchange Income Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$46.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$42.05 and a 12-month high of C$54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53.
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$601.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$602.66 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exchange Income Company Profile
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.
