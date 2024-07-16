Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$66.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$46.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$42.05 and a 12-month high of C$54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$601.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$602.66 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

Exchange Income Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.