Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Windward (LON:WNWD)

Windward (LON:WNWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 137 ($1.78) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.28% from the stock’s current price.
Windward Trading Up 9.0 %
Shares of WNWD stock opened at GBX 106.80 ($1.39) on Tuesday. Windward has a twelve month low of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.62). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 102.86. The stock has a market cap of £94.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1,350.00 and a beta of 0.67.
Windward Company Profile
