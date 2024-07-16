Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Windward (LON:WNWD)

Windward (LON:WNWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 137 ($1.78) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.28% from the stock’s current price.

Windward Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of WNWD stock opened at GBX 106.80 ($1.39) on Tuesday. Windward has a twelve month low of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.62). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 102.86. The stock has a market cap of £94.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1,350.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Windward Company Profile

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime skills to digitalize the maritime industry. The company offers trading and shipping solutions, including sanction compliance, business intelligence, TBML, and fuel consumption; supply chain and logistics solutions, consisting of ocean freight visibility, vessel ETA, ports and terminal insights, and exception management; and government and public sector solutions, such as predictive risk insights, IUU fishing, and multi-source investigation.

