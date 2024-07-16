Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.15

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.15 and traded as high as C$47.56. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$47.52, with a volume of 264,644 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAR.UN. Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.75 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$44.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.15. The firm has a market cap of C$7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.36, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

