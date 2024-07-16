Canadian National Railway (CNI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Canadian National Railway has set its FY24 guidance at approx CC$8.01 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.940-5.940 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. On average, analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $121.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.03.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

