Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,337,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,714,750,000 after buying an additional 585,049 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835,271 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,122,370,000 after purchasing an additional 787,608 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,434,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,062,148,000 after purchasing an additional 243,210 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CP opened at $83.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.41.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.