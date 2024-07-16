Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$144.25.

CTC.A has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$138.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.37. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$126.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$189.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$138.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$138.15.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

