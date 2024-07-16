Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0734 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.93. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.76 and a 1 year high of C$10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.95.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
