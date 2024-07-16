Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0734 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.93. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.76 and a 1 year high of C$10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.95.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

