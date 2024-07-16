Capital One Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PRFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Permian Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PRGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Permian Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

PR opened at $16.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 4.37. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 320.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 281,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 214,295 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,248,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

