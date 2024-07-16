Capital One Financial Comments on Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHK. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $83.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.18.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

