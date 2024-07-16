Capital One Financial Comments on Matador Resources’ Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.86 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.29 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTDR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Matador Resources Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $64.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 3.29.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Spring Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 44,773 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,953 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,769 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.