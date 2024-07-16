Capital One Financial Comments on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report released on Wednesday, July 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OVV. Barclays initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Ovintiv Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $48.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $55.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $96,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 12.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $4,369,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.8% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $1,441,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.