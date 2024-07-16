Capital One Financial Weighs in on Antero Resources Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Antero Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR stock opened at $31.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.95 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 242.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,654.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,654.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $10,269,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,162,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,250.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

