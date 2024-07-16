Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.33.

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$10.37 on Monday. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$4.40 and a 52-week high of C$11.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$458.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.99 million. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.3624779 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$1,075,460.00. In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$1,075,460.00. Also, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total value of C$515,125.00. Insiders have sold 239,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,835 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

