Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $64.00.

CARR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.93.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $67.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

