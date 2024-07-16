Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 541,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Catalent were worth $30,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Catalent by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Catalent by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

In other Catalent news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,678.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent stock opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.99. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

CTLT has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

