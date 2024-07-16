Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.99.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,678.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 8.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 202.5% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the second quarter valued at $42,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Catalent by 10.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Catalent by 25.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

