Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the June 15th total of 12,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalyst Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Free Report) by 255.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,321 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.80% of Catalyst Bancorp worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 38,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,649. Catalyst Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Catalyst Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CLST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of ($3.06) million during the quarter.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

