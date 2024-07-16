Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Stock Holdings Increased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $4,212,508,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $291,825,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $238,457,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $191,309,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $124,144,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $222.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.65 and a 1-year high of $246.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,888,357 shares of company stock valued at $406,265,475 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

