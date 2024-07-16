Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Certara were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,135,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Certara by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,924,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after purchasing an additional 932,598 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,279,000 after purchasing an additional 860,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth $14,262,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,585,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,473,000 after purchasing an additional 475,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERT opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $19.87.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CERT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

