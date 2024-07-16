CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.19.

CF Industries stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.30. 55,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,309. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 133.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 22.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 214,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after buying an additional 38,690 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CF Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 133,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

