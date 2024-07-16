ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Holdings Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.42% of ChampionX worth $28,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

ChampionX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $32.03. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. ChampionX had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $922.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

