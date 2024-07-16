Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LXEO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Lexeo Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Down 26.1 %

LXEO stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lexeo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $428.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.58.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lexeo Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 26,969 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $444,988.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,979. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $9,342,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,955,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

